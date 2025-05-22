Direct ChassisLink Leverages BlackBerry For Advanced Fleet Tracking

BlackBerry Limited BB BB announced on Thursday that Direct ChassisLink, Inc. (DCLI) will deploy its asset-tracking technology across 100,000 domestic chassis as part of a fleet-wide digital upgrade.

The expansion of BlackBerry Radar into DCLI’s DCL53 fleet marks a significant step in their five-year partnership. The move aims to enhance operational efficiency, asset visibility, and customer value across the intermodal freight network.

DCLI CEO Lee Newitt called the rollout a reflection of the company’s commitment to fleet quality and innovation. The technology will enable real-time tracking, motion alerts, and sensor data for cargo status, handbrake use, and door activity; all delivered through a secure cloud platform.

Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar, said the deployment comes at a crucial time for the freight industry, where rising costs and labor shortages have heightened the need for innovative logistics solutions.

The system also supports maintenance scheduling and FMCSA compliance, helping to reduce downtime and improve safety and planning across DCLI’s operations.

Price Action: BB shares are trading lower by 0.13% to $3.81 at last check Thursday.

