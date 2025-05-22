May 22, 2025 10:47 AM 1 min read

Direct ChassisLink Leverages BlackBerry For Advanced Fleet Tracking

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

BlackBerry Limited BB BB announced on Thursday that Direct ChassisLink, Inc. (DCLI) will deploy its asset-tracking technology across 100,000 domestic chassis as part of a fleet-wide digital upgrade.

The expansion of BlackBerry Radar into DCLI’s DCL53 fleet marks a significant step in their five-year partnership. The move aims to enhance operational efficiency, asset visibility, and customer value across the intermodal freight network.

DCLI CEO Lee Newitt called the rollout a reflection of the company’s commitment to fleet quality and innovation. The technology will enable real-time tracking, motion alerts, and sensor data for cargo status, handbrake use, and door activity; all delivered through a secure cloud platform.

Also Read: BlackBerry’s QNX, Secure Comms Growth Weighed Down By Tariff Uncertainties, Government Election Shifts: Analyst

Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar, said the deployment comes at a crucial time for the freight industry, where rising costs and labor shortages have heightened the need for innovative logistics solutions.

The system also supports maintenance scheduling and FMCSA compliance, helping to reduce downtime and improve safety and planning across DCLI’s operations.

Related ETFs are Global X Internet of Things ETF SNSR and iShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT.

Price Action: BB shares are trading lower by 0.13% to $3.81 at last check Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

BB Logo
BBBlackBerry Ltd
$3.871.31%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.74
Growth
24.60
Quality
-
Value
16.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IYT Logo
IYTiShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
$65.31-0.46%
SNSR Logo
SNSRGlobal X Internet of Things ETF
$35.62-0.11%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesTechAI GeneratedBriefsStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved