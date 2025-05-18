May 18, 2025 3:25 PM 1 min read

Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Questions Mark Zuckerberg's Aptitude For Metaverse Leadership, Says Zuckerberg Is 'Wildly Under Qualified'

In a recent public statement, Grimes, a renowned Canadian musician and former partner of Elon Musk, has expressed skepticism about the ability of Meta Platforms Inc’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to effectively lead the metaverse.

What Happened: Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, took to X in 2022, to voice her doubts about Zuckerberg’s capability to manage the virtual world. She further mocked Zuckerberg’s metaverse avatar, referring to it as “bad art.”

Her remarks came in the wake of Zuckerberg’s conversation with Joe Rogan. Zuckerberg, a strong proponent of the metaverse, has characterized it as a “massive opportunity” with the potential to “unlock hundreds of billions of dollars.”

If zuck "oversees the Metaverse" it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. also this is bad art

The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better https://t.co/n8Cuv4f0uJ pic.twitter.com/0G46MlWIP2

