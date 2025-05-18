Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Questions Mark Zuckerberg's Aptitude For Metaverse Leadership, Says Zuckerberg Is 'Wildly Under Qualified'

Zinger Key Points
- Grimes challenges Zuckerberg's capability to spearhead the metaverse, sparking debate on tech leadership.
- Zuckerberg faces criticism from digital artist Grimes over his metaverse avatar and vision.
In a recent public statement, Grimes, a renowned Canadian musician and former partner of Elon Musk, has expressed skepticism about the ability of Meta Platforms Inc’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to effectively lead the metaverse.
What Happened: Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, took to X in 2022, to voice her doubts about Zuckerberg’s capability to manage the virtual world. She further mocked Zuckerberg’s metaverse avatar, referring to it as “bad art.”
Her remarks came in the wake of Zuckerberg’s conversation with Joe Rogan. Zuckerberg, a strong proponent of the metaverse, has characterized it as a “massive opportunity” with the potential to “unlock hundreds of billions of dollars.”
