LinkedIn Cofounder Reid Hoffman Says Elon Musk's Baseless Jeffrey Epstein Claims Forced Him To Hire Security

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, has found it necessary to engage personal security due to threats incited by unfounded allegations made by Elon Musk.

What Happened: Last year, Musk made a series of comments on social media and in interviews, implying a connection between Reid Hoffman and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In response, Hoffman addressed the issue in a conversation with The Sunday Times, dismissing Musk's remarks as "accusations without proof."

Musk reacted with a “100” emoji to a social media post that implied Hoffman had visited Epstein’s private island. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk also insinuated that Hoffman was one of the “billionaires behind Kamala” Harris, expressing apprehension about Epstein’s client list being revealed.

Speaking with the outlet, Hoffman expressed his disappointment and anger at Musk’s defamatory comments. He confirmed that he had engaged security due to the threats, but refrained from providing additional details.

“Elon’s defamation makes me angry and sad,” Hoffman said. “Angry because it is an ugly assault. Sad because it comes from someone whose entrepreneurial achievements I continue to admire.” Hoffman declined to share details of the threats but confirmed he had hired security in response.

In 2019, Hoffman acknowledged a past encounter with Epstein and expressed remorse for inviting him to a 2015 dinner party attended by tech industry leaders, including Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Peter Thiel.

He later expressed regret, writing to Axios, “By agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful.”

He has since denied attending any events associated with Epstein and expressed regret over the incident.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the potential dangers of unfounded accusations made on public platforms. High-profile individuals, such as Hoffman, can face serious threats due to such allegations, necessitating the need for personal security.

The situation also highlights the responsibility of public figures like Musk in ensuring their comments are based on verified facts.

