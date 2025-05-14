May 14, 2025 9:29 PM 3 min read

Jeff Bezos Once Watched Amazon's Stock Collapse From $113 To $6, But Held On To The Belief That 'The Stock Is Not The Company' — Here's How He Weathered That Storm

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

At the height of the dot-com bust, Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN stock cratered by about 94%. However, for Jeff Bezos, the collapse was just noise, because the company's fundamentals were improving.

What Happened: In a 2018 episode of "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations," Bezos recalled the harrowing days of the early 2000s, when Amazon's stock nosedived from $113 to just $6 during the dot-com bubble burst.

"At the peak of the internet bubble, our stock peaked somewhere around $113, and then after the internet bubble busted open, our stock went down to $6," Bezos said. "It went from $113 to $6 in less than a year. My annual shareholder letter that year starts with a one-word sentence and that one-word sentence is the word ‘Ouch.'"

However, the billionaire said that the stock price didn't reflect the reality of Amazon's business. "The stock is not the company, and the company is not the stock," he said. "All of our internal business metrics — number of customers, profit per unit, everything you can imagine — were getting better and fast."

Despite pressure from Wall Street to prioritize short-term profits, Bezos stuck to his long-term vision. "We didn't need to go back to the capital markets," he said. "We already had the money we needed."

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

See Also: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Once Made His Grandmother Cry Trying To Show Off His Math Skills — That Day, His Grandfather Gave Him A Life-Changing Piece Of Wisdom

Why It's Important: Amazon currently has a market capitalization of $2.243 trillion, making it the fourth most valuable company in the world.

Over the past five years, Amazon's share price has surged 74.50%. In the last 12 months, it has gained 12.39%, though year-to-date, the stock is down 4.53%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Amazon currently holds an average price target of $248, based on insights from 41 analysts. The highest estimate, $305, was provided by Tigress Financial on May 6, 2025.

The three latest analyst updates came from Tigress Financial, Baird and Oppenheimer with an average target of $246.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings gives Amazon a strong growth score of 91.45%. Click here to see how it compares to other leading companies.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin On Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$208.95-1.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
72.08
Growth
91.46
Quality
65.55
Value
49.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which tech stocks could bounce back after losses?
How will Amazon adapt to market changes?
What industries might thrive post dot-com bust lessons?
Are there e-commerce companies poised for growth?
Which investors will benefit from long-term strategies?
How can fundamental metrics drive stock recovery?
What investment strategies emerged from Bezos's experience?
Which analysts predict Amazon's stock rise?
How might the retail sector evolve in the future?
What long-term gains can investors expect from tech?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechbenzinga neuroConsumer TechJeff BezosPeople In TechStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved