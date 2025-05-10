Major Data Breach Exposes Social Security Numbers, Financial Records and Much More

In a recent cybersecurity incident, a significant data breach at a human resources firm has exposed the personal information of hundreds of thousands of Americans, increasing their vulnerability to identity theft and fraud.

What Happened: Maryland-based firm Kelly Benefits revealed a major data breach impacting 413,032 individuals in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. The company’s internal probe discovered that an unauthorized party had gained access to its database, pilfering customer information such as names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, tax ID numbers, and financial account data.

According to the report, the breach took place from December 12 to 17, 2024. After a thorough examination of the compromised files, Kelly Benefits concluded its analysis on March 3, 2025. The company provides a variety of HR services, including benefits administration, payroll solutions, and retirement planning.

Kelly Benefits has alerted the affected individuals and is providing 12-month credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Despite reporting the incident to federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, the company states that it has found “no evidence of misuse of any information related to this incident” to date.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the growing threat of cyber attacks and data breaches to businesses and their customers. Companies like Kelly Benefits hold sensitive information, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

While the firm has taken steps to mitigate the impact of the breach, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures. It also highlights the need for swift action and transparency in the event of a breach to protect affected individuals and maintain trust.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, businesses must stay vigilant and invest in advanced security measures to safeguard their data and protect their customers.

