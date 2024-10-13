Major Banks Suffer Data Breaches: How Safe Is Your Information?

Three of the leading U.S. banks have reported significant data breaches, compromising the personal and account information of hundreds of their customers.

What Happened: The banks that have fallen prey to these security breaches include Citizens Bank, Truist Bank, and First National Bank. The banks have informed their customers and the relevant authorities about these incidents.

In a disclosure to the Office of the Vermont Attorney General, Citizens Bank revealed that it was hit by a data breach in the first half of 2024, impacting around 100 customers. The compromised data includes names, account numbers, social security numbers, and other personal details.

Truist Bank reported a security incident to the Office of the Attorney General of California, involving a third-party debt collection agency.

The bank stated that the nature of the compromised data varied by customer, potentially including names, addresses, account numbers, dates of birth, and social security numbers.

Meanwhile, First National Bank disclosed that 107 customers had their account information exposed due to physical card skimming devices installed on two of its ATMs.

The stolen data included names, card numbers, card expiration dates, PINs, and card verification value (CVV) numbers. The bank confirmed that some customers have already experienced fraudulent withdrawals, which are being reimbursed.

Why It Matters: The recent data breaches at these major banks underscore the growing threat of cybercrime in the banking sector. The compromised data can potentially be used for identity theft, fraudulent transactions, and other cybercrimes, putting the financial security of the affected customers at risk.

These incidents also highlight the need for stronger cybersecurity measures and protocols within the banking industry to protect customer data and maintain trust in the banking system.

