Former Employee Sues Musk's SpaceX, Claiming He Was Fired Over Bathroom Breaks

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX faces a lawsuit from a former employee, who alleges discriminatory treatment and wrongful termination due to his chronic bowel disease.

What Happened: Douglas Altshuler, 58, has accused SpaceX of monitoring and disciplining him for frequent restroom use, a necessity due to his Crohn’s disease.

In the lawsuit, Altshuler claims that despite providing a doctor’s note explaining his condition, his supervisors timed his bathroom breaks and reprimanded him if he exceeded 10 minutes.

Altshuler has also mentioned that he was threatened with termination for using the restroom too often. His request for special accommodation was dismissed as “unsubstantiated”. He was eventually fired for what SpaceX termed “deficient performance”.

The suit also alleges that Altshuler was denied proper meal breaks, underpaid, and exposed to hazardous chemicals. He reported witnessing industrial parts being dried in a kitchen where employees prepared meals.

Altshuler’s attorney, Clive Pontusson, said in a statement, “Employees have the right to request accommodations for disabilities without fear of losing their jobs. They also have the right to report unsafe conditions without facing retaliation.”

Why It Matters: This lawsuit comes as a significant blow to SpaceX, a company known for its groundbreaking space exploration initiatives.

Altshuler, who began working at SpaceX in 2023 and was fired last year, is seeking back pay and damages. The company has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

