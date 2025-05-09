May 9, 2025 5:14 AM 1 min read

Plug Power Partners Up With BASF: Will Use German Company's Purification Tech To Liquify Hydrogen

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S.-based Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power Inc. PLUG will use German Chemical Company BASF's BASFY purification solutions in its Hydrogen liquefaction plants.

What Happened: Plug Power will utilize BASF's Private Pd15 DeOxo catalysts as well as implement BASF's Oxygen and water removal solutions, Offshore Energy reported on Thursday.

The collaboration will primarily focus on hydrogen liquefaction plants with capacities of 30, 60, and 90 tons per day, according to the report.

"We are proud to have also earned the approval of other leading players in the green hydrogen sector," BASF's Senior Vice President Detlef Ruff said.

"We believe this collaboration will provide our clients with proven and reliable end-to-end solutions that enhance the economic viability of liquid hydrogen plants," Plug Power's Vice President Daniel Kennedy shared in the statement.

Why It Matters: Plug Power recently announced a $525 million debt facility deal with Yorkville Advisors as the company looks to implement its turnaround plan successfully.

The company also launched its Hydrogen liquefaction facility in Louisiana as part of a joint venture with Olin Corporation. The plant is capable of liquifying over 15 metric tons of Hydrogen on a daily basis.

Plug Power had shared the company's Q4 earnings, which showcased a revenue of $191.5 million, falling well below analyst estimates of $263.2 million. The company also posted a gross margin loss of 122%.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock

PLUG Logo
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$0.85290.29%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.29
Growth
13.03
Quality
-
Value
79.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BASFY Logo
BASFYBasf SE
$11.99-%
Got Questions? Ask
Which hydrogen stocks will benefit from this deal?
How will BASF impact the hydrogen market?
What growth can we expect for Plug Power?
Is the green hydrogen sector ripe for investment?
Which companies are most vulnerable to hydrogen trends?
How does this affect energy transition strategies?
Which chemicals sector firms will gain from hydrogen tech?
Could this collaboration boost liquid hydrogen demand?
What impact on infrastructure investments can we expect?
How will this shape the future of clean energy investments?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechalternative fuelsConsumer TechHydrogen Carsmobility
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved