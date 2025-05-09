Tesla Rival Lucid Offers Over $20,000 Discount On Air Sedan Amid Auto Tariff Impact

Lucid Group LCID is offering discounts of up to $20,000 on the company's Air sedan in May amid uncertainty cast by the Trump administration's tariffs.

What Happened: The EV manufacturer, on Thursday, on its website, revealed that it is offering discounts across multiple trim levels of the Air sedan. The Lucid Air offers a range of up to 512 miles on a single charge.

The Lucid Air Touring Trim is available for a discount of $20,500, including the $7,500 Federal EV credit, $1,000 On-Site bonus, $2,000 Conquest Offer, as well as $10,000 as Air Credit.

On the other hand, the Pure and Grand Touring trims are available with discounts of up to $18,000 and $15,500, respectively.

The company is also offering a $4,000 Tesla Inc. TSLA bonus, available when trading in a Tesla vehicle. However, customers must purchase the vehicle before May 31, 2025, to avail the benefits.

Why It Matters: Lucid shared that the company experienced a 58% YoY surge in deliveries for the quarter at the company's Q1 Earnings call. The company also said that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs could have an 8-15% impact on the company's margins.

The company acquired assets from EV Trucking startup Nikola Corp in a bankruptcy auction last month, also hiring over 300 former employees from Nikola into Lucid.

Lucid also announced plans to enter the Mid-size space in 2026 and set a production target of 20,000 units by the end of the year. This comes in as the company raised over $1 billion via convertible senior notes.

Price Action: LCID gained 2.67% at close, currently trading for $2.31, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: