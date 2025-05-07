Palantir (PLTR) Shares Fall Despite Strong Q1 Earnings, Raised Guidance: What's Going On?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are down 11.4% to $109.62 this week, despite delivering solid first-quarter results and lifting its full-year outlook.

What To Know: The company reported first-quarter revenue of $883.86 million, topping analyst estimates of $862.83 million, with adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share matching expectations.

Revenue surged 39% year-over-year, led by a 55% jump in U.S. sales, including a 71% rise in U.S. commercial revenue. Customer count climbed 39% year-over-year, with 139 deals over $1 million closed in the quarter.

CEO Alex Karp highlighted growing enterprise adoption of Palantir's AI software, calling the company's progress "unparalleled." Management raised full-year revenue guidance to $3.89–$3.90 billion, up from $3.74–$3.76 billion.

Second-quarter revenue is forecast between $934 million and $938 million, also above estimates. Despite the upbeat forecast, investor sentiment turned negative this week, triggering a sharp sell-off.

Analysts remain mixed in sentiment. Wedbush sees Palantir as the "Messi of AI," raising its target to $140, while Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating.

Palantir's expanding AI footprint and strong government ties remain key themes as it scales operations globally.

PLTR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Palantir has a 52-week high of $125.41 and a 52-week low of $63.40. Shares closed Wednesday down 7.96% at $110.48.

Photo: Sundry Photography via Shutterstock