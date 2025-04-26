Tesla Prepares for Robotaxi Reveal in June, Insiders Share Secrets

In a significant move towards autonomous transportation, Tesla Inc. TSLA is gearing up for its robotaxi debut in June.

What Happened: According to reports, Tesla has been secretly testing its self-driving software in Austin with hundreds of test drivers.

Approximately 300 Tesla test operators are driving around Austin’s streets using prototypes of the company’s self-driving software, as part of an initiative known as “Project Rodeo.”

In preparation for the launch, Tesla has been accumulating “critical miles”, conducting training events with local first responders, forming a team of remote operators, and testing its robotaxi app with Autopilot engineers in Austin and San Francisco.

Test drivers have been used by Tesla since 2016 to fine-tune its advanced driver-assist software. However, the efforts have been intensified over the past year, four current and former employees revealed. The company aims to launch the service by June 1, insiders said to Business Insider.

During Tesla’s earnings call last week, CEO Elon Musk announced that Austin residents would soon be able to pay for rides in a self-driving Model Y. He estimated that the program would initially launch with 10 to 20 cars.

Despite the progress, some employees have voiced concerns about the ambitious deadline and the challenges associated with logging critical miles. These tests, conducted in complex or high-risk driving situations, are crucial for assessing the self-driving system’s ability to handle edge cases without human intervention.

Tesla has also been working closely with local emergency services. The company met with the city’s autonomous vehicle task force, which includes members of the Austin Fire Department, in December.

The company has begun demoing its robotaxi app with employees. The app enables Tesla employees to avail free rides within a geofenced region, a virtual boundary that indicates where the vehicle can safely operate.

Why It Matters: The launch of Tesla’s robotaxi service in Austin marks a significant step in the company’s journey towards autonomous transportation.

The successful implementation of this service could potentially revolutionize the transportation industry, making Tesla a key player in the autonomous vehicle market. However, the ambitious deadline and the challenges associated with testing in complex driving situations highlight the difficulties in achieving full autonomy.

The company’s collaboration with local emergency services and the testing of its robotaxi app indicate its commitment to ensuring safety and efficiency in its autonomous operations.

