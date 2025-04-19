Zuckerberg's Leaked Emails Show His Rivals Lived Rent-Free in His Mind

In the ongoing antitrust trial against Meta Platforms Inc. FB, decade-old emails from CEO Mark Zuckerberg have taken center stage.

What Happened: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been scrutinizing Zuckerberg’s emails, some of which are over 10 years old, during the trial. These emails disclose Zuckerberg’s long-held apprehensions about potential antitrust issues.

In a 2018 email to senior Facebook executives, Zuckerberg voiced concern that the company’s growth trajectory could invite antitrust regulation. This email was emphasized by the FTC’s lead attorney, Daniel Matheson, during the trial.

The emails also shed light on Zuckerberg’s worries about rising competitors and his candid evaluations of Facebook’s key deals. In a 2012 email to COO Sheryl Sandberg, Zuckerberg discussed the necessity to acquire Instagram due to its swift growth, reports the Business Insider.

If the FTC emerges victorious in the case, it could potentially force Meta to divest Instagram and WhatsApp. However, legal experts argue that proving Meta established its monopoly through these acquisitions will be a tough task, given that the FTC had previously greenlit these mergers.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s Empire in Jeopardy as Meta Faces Antitrust Battle in Court

Mark Hansen, Meta’s lead attorney, has tried to downplay the importance of Zuckerberg’s emails, suggesting that worrying about competition is a standard part of a CEO’s job.

Why It Matters: The emergence of Zuckerberg’s old emails as key evidence in the trial underscores the FTC’s determination to hold Meta accountable for potential antitrust violations.

The emails not only reveal Zuckerberg’s longstanding concerns about antitrust issues but also his strategic moves to neutralize emerging competitors. The outcome of this trial could have far-reaching implications for Meta and other tech giants, potentially reshaping the digital landscape.

If the FTC wins, it could set a precedent for future antitrust cases, signaling a tougher regulatory environment for big tech companies.

Read Next

Meta Secretly Keeps ‘Block' Lists of Ex-Employee, Former Google HR Chief Calls It ‘Unheard Of'

Image: Shutterstock