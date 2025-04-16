Elon Musk-Led Tesla's Model Y Spotted Testing In Mumbai Ahead Of India Debut

A Tesla Inc. TSLA Model Y was spotted testing in India's Mumbai, adding to the anticipation of the company's debut in India.
What Happened: Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt took to social media platform X as he reposted a post featuring two videos that showed a Tesla Model Y, covered in camouflage, being tested on the outskirts of Mumbai, India.
Why It Matters: The Model Y's test run reiterates Elon Musk's commitment to entering the Indian market after he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
Tesla has also begun hiring for roles in India, according to the company's LinkedIn page, which lists postings for several roles in and around Mumbai, India.
The company has been eyeing the Indian market for a while, having attempted to enter the space on at least two occasions previously. However, India's steep tariffs on luxury EV imports as well as the government's insistence on Tesla manufacturing their vehicles locally were proving to be a problem for the company.
India has since slashed import tariffs on EVs priced above $35,000 from 110% to 15%, in what is a boost to Musk's India ambitions. Tesla has been expanding its global footprint, having entered the Saudi Arabian market last week.
India could also prove to be pivotal for Tesla to bolster its presence in Asia as the company has recently suspended taking new orders for its U.S.-made Model X and Model S in China.
Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link
Read Next:
Photo courtesy: Brandon Woyshnis / Shutterstock.com
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.