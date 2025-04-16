April 16, 2025 6:37 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk-Led Tesla's Model Y Spotted Testing In Mumbai Ahead Of India Debut

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

A Tesla Inc. TSLA Model Y was spotted testing in India's Mumbai, adding to the anticipation of the company's debut in India.

What Happened: Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt took to social media platform X as he reposted a post featuring two videos that showed a Tesla Model Y, covered in camouflage, being tested on the outskirts of Mumbai, India.

Why It Matters: The Model Y's test run reiterates Elon Musk's commitment to entering the Indian market after he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

Tesla has also begun hiring for roles in India, according to the company's LinkedIn page, which lists postings for several roles in and around Mumbai, India.

The company has been eyeing the Indian market for a while, having attempted to enter the space on at least two occasions previously. However, India's steep tariffs on luxury EV imports as well as the government's insistence on Tesla manufacturing their vehicles locally were proving to be a problem for the company.

India has since slashed import tariffs on EVs priced above $35,000 from 110% to 15%, in what is a boost to Musk's India ambitions. Tesla has been expanding its global footprint, having entered the Saudi Arabian market last week.

India could also prove to be pivotal for Tesla to bolster its presence in Asia as the company has recently suspended taking new orders for its U.S.-made Model X and Model S in China.

Photo courtesy: Brandon Woyshnis / Shutterstock.com

