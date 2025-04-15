April 15, 2025 1:21 PM 2 min read

Texas Instruments Launches Advanced Auto Chips To Cut Costs And Boost Self-Driving Capabilities

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On Tuesday, Texas Instruments TXN introduced a new portfolio of automotive lidar, clock, and radar chips to help automakers transform vehicle safety by bringing more autonomous features to a broader range of cars.

Texas Instruments’ new integrated high-speed lidar laser driver, delivers ultra-fast rise time to improve real-time decision-making. The automotive BAW-based clocks, the oscillator, and clock generators enhance advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) reliability.

Also Read: Tesla In Turmoil: Analyst Pins Hope On ‘New Era’ Robotics, Self-Driving

Texas Instruments’ new mmWave radar sensor offers advanced front and corner radar capabilities.

Lidar provides a detailed 3D map of the driver’s surroundings, enabling vehicles to accurately detect and quickly react to obstacles, traffic, and road conditions, improving real-time decision-making.

Texas Instruments’ new integrated high-speed laser driver delivers an ultra-fast 800ps rise time, achieving up to 30% longer distance measurements than discrete solutions.

This integration also supports an average 30% reduction in system costs while reducing solution size by four times.

Additionally, the company unveiled a new front and corner radar sensor, building on Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 platform. The latest radar sensor’s enhancements improve vehicle safety by extending detection range, improving angular accuracy, and enabling more sophisticated processing algorithms.

Texas Instruments stock plunged over 19% year-to-date versus the S&P 500’s 8%, coinciding with a change in geopolitical dynamics as Donald Trump assumed charge as the U.S. President.

Texas Instruments and peers that operate their U.S.-based fabs could be liable for tariff rates of 84% or higher, as per the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA). Beijing retaliated against the 145% U.S. tariff duties by increasing its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%.

Trump also plans to impose tariffs on imported semiconductors in the coming weeks. However, he promised flexibility with some companies in the sector. He stressed the country’s focus on the domestic production of chips and semiconductors.

Price Action: TXN stock is down 0.11% to $150.81 at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo by michelmond via Shutterstock

TXN Logo
TXNTexas Instruments Inc
$150.64-0.23%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.36
Growth
20.95
Quality
12.89
Value
27.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which automakers will adopt TI's new chips?
How will ADAS technology shift market dynamics?
What impact do TI's chips have on self-driving vehicles?
Could Texas Instruments regain market confidence soon?
Which semiconductor companies could benefit from U.S. tariffs?
How might companies in the automotive sector leverage TI's innovations?
Will cost reductions influence automaker profit margins?
How do tariffs affect the semiconductor supply chain?
Who stands to gain from domestic chip production focus?
Which investment funds are targeting the semiconductor industry?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesTechBriefsStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved