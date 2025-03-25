Satya Nadella Says 'Speed, Scale And Frequency' Of Cyberattacks Outpacing Capabilities Of Human Defenders As Microsoft Unveils AI Security Agents

On Monday, Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced an expansion of its Security Copilot platform, introducing six new AI-powered agents aimed at helping organizations detect, prioritize, and respond to cyber threats more efficiently.

What Happened: "The speed, scale, and frequency of cyberattacks are outpacing the capabilities of human defenders alone," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on X.

"Today we’re expanding Security Copilot with security agents to help address routine security and IT tasks," he added.

These agents will be available in preview next month and are built to handle phishing alerts, data loss incidents, vulnerability monitoring, and more—without requiring constant human intervention.

Microsoft is also partnering with companies like OneTrust, Aviatrix, BlueVoyant, Tanium, and Fletch to add five more third-party AI security agents.

"The six Microsoft Security Copilot agents enable teams to autonomously handle high-volume security and IT tasks while seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Security solutions," stated Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft Security, in a blog post.

Microsoft is expected to share more updates at its Secure event on April 9.

Why It's Important: According to an analysis by Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan, Microsoft’s focus on AI is seen as a compelling investment opportunity, with him reiterating a Buy rating and a $500 price target for the stock.

In January, Microsoft posted quarterly GAAP earnings of $3.23 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $69.6 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $68.78 billion.

Last year, Microsoft president Brad Smith called on the U.S. government to take a stronger approach to combating cyber threats from nations such as Russia, China, and Iran.

Price Action: Microsoft’s stock dipped 0.0067% in after-hours trading, settling at $393.05. During Monday's regular session, it closed at $393.08, marking a 0.47% gain for the day, according to Benzinga Pro data.

