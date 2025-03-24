At a late-night all-hands Tesla Inc. meeting last Thursday, an employee asked CEO Elon Musk what many have likely wondered: Any “wisdom or secrets” that he may have to offer about the game of life.

In response, Musk's answer was characteristically candid: "I try to say everything that I know… I post it on X. I guess you should ask the AI to look through all my X posts and pick out the ones that are really good."

Musk's Life Philosophy, According To Grok

Taking his cue, we asked Grok 3 Beta—xAI's internet-enabled model—to search through Musk's X (formerly Twitter) posts for his best advice.

See Also: Elon Musk Has A Frosty Relationship With Dad Errol But Last Year Gifted Him A Luxury Car That Was Surprisingly Not A Tesla — Here’s Why

Using the DeepSearch feature, Grok 3 Beta scoured the internet, cross-checked sources, and compiled real-time insights before delivering its final response (although not all of them were satisfactory). Here are a few examples of what we found:

On managing fear and anxiety:

"Accept worst case outcome & assign it a probability, which is usually very low. Now think of good things in life & assign them probabilities – many are certain… Cheery fatalism is very effective." — 2021

Accept worst case outcome & assign it a probability, which is usually very low. Now think of good things in life & assign them probabilities – many are certain!



Bringing anxiety/fear to the conscious mind saps it of limbic emotional strength.



Cheery fatalism is very effective. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2021

On climate and personal responsibility:

"Everyone going vegan still wouldn't stop climate change… We should take the set of actions that maximize total public happiness." — 2019

Renewable energy production (solar, wind, geothermal), improving home insulation & electric transport will do the trick. Vegan/vegetarian helps a little, but isn't critical. We should take the set of actions that maximize total public happiness! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2019

On free speech and society:

"By ‘free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law… Going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people." — 2022

By "free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law.



I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.



If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.



Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Love him or hate him, admire him, or remain indifferent—there's no denying that Musk has built and expanded an empire of groundbreaking companies. With a fortune surpassing $320 billion, Musk currently holds the title of the world's richest person.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Musk's Wisdom Beyond X

Musk has shared life and leadership tips in interviews and podcasts over the years. Among his most quoted insights:

"People work better when they know what the goal is and why."

"Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you're not innovating enough."

"Managers should always take care of their team before they take care of themselves."

He also advocates for a constant feedback loop, encouraging people to reflect and improve continuously.

The Books That Shaped Musk

"I've got like a hundred tabs open in my brain," Musk said with a laugh at the Tesla meeting. To calm his mind, he listens to audiobooks at night: "It's like closing those tabs one by one."

He also said that it is good to always be curious, and to read widely—especially history. "I find biographies and autobiographies to be really interesting. They give you a lot of ideas."

Here are some books that were previously recommended by him:

"What We Owe the Future" by William MacAskill

"Zero to One" by Peter Thiel

"Benjamin Franklin" and "Einstein" by Walter Isaacson

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.