GTC 2025 Could Reignite Nvidia's Stock Rally, But Only If B300, AI Server Roadmap, And Scaling Concerns Are Addressed, Says Top Analyst

A renowned industry analyst has said that Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA GTC 2025 conference could serve as a key turning point for its stock—but only if the company tackles investor concerns around its next-gen AI chips, server production, and the future of scaling laws.

What Happened: In a detailed research note released Sunday, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlined what investors should watch for at Nvidia's GTC 2025, calling it a potential "short-term catalyst" for the chipmaker's share price rebound—if expectations are met.

"Nvidia's AI server investment trends hinge on three critical issues: the continuing effectiveness of scaling laws, the production ramp-up of new AI servers, and geopolitical uncertainties," Kuo wrote.

The centerpiece of Nvidia's hardware announcements will likely be the B300 AI chip, expected to deliver a 50% performance boost over its predecessor, the B200.

See Also: Jensen Huang Loses $20B In Wealth: How DeepSeek Hit Nvidia Stock And World's Richest People

Kuo says the B300's expanded high-bandwidth memory—from 192GB to 288GB—will be a highlight. It will come in both dual-die (CoWoS-L) and single-die (CoWoS-S) variants, with trial production beginning in the second quarter of 2025 and mass production in the third quarter.

The analyst also noted that the GB300 NVL72 server—designed to replace the widely anticipated but delayed GB200 NVL72—will maintain the same rack dimensions and power needs, making it easier for data centers to upgrade without major overhauls.

"The market widely recognizes the production hurdles of GB200 NVL72," Kuo said. "If Nvidia could highlight real-world data center deployments of GB200 NVL72, underscore the upgrade advantages from B200 to B300, and clarify the B300 production timeline, it could sharpen market expectations for the B300 investment thesis."

He added that edge AI devices are another emerging growth vector, though they will likely take a backseat at GTC, with AI PC solutions such as N1X and N1 expected to debut later this year at Computex.

Despite the conference's strong focus on server infrastructure, Kuo said geopolitical tensions are unlikely to be addressed in any meaningful way.

Nvidia GTC 2025: Hardware Predictions and Investment Trend Analysis



Click to readhttps://t.co/C05rJD5O8C pic.twitter.com/7SdS1WiUlx — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 16, 2025

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.Play

Why It's Important: The upcoming GTC 2025 conference is crucial for Nvidia as it follows a period of fluctuating stock performance. The company’s stock reached all-time highs after CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote at CES but has since seen a decline.

The GTC conference, often dubbed the Global AI Conference, is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for Nvidia, potentially sparking another surge in stock value.

In GTC 2024, Huang underscored the transformative impact of AI, marking the emergence of a new industry.

Price Action: Nvidia’s stock rose 0.73% in pre-market trading on Monday to $122.56, following a 5.27% surge earlier on Friday, closing at $121.67. Year-to-date, the stock is down 12.03%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock