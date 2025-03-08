Hackers Expose Customer Data—Retail Pharmacy Giant Paying $6.8M in Compensation

Retail pharmacy giant Rite Aid has agreed to pay $6.8 million to its customers following a significant data breach.

What Happened: Hackers from the RansomHub group impersonated a Rite Aid employee and gained access to the company’s systems.

This breach, which took place over the summer, exposed personal data of approximately 2.2 million customers. The compromised data includes names, addresses, birth dates, and purchase-related IDs from June 2017 to July 2018.

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to the $6.8 million settlement. Customers affected by the breach can claim up to $10,000 for documented losses.

Rite Aid, which came out of bankruptcy in September 2024, has stated that it is upgrading its digital security and will notify individuals impacted by the breach.

Also Read: T-Mobile to Shell Out $350 Million to Customers in Wake of Massive Data Breach

More information about the settlement will be available on RiteAidDataSettlement.com in the upcoming weeks, although the site was not operational at the time of the report.

Why It Matters: This settlement comes as a significant development for Rite Aid, which is still recovering from its bankruptcy. The data breach had further tarnished the company’s reputation, affecting customer trust and loyalty.

The settlement is a step towards rectifying the damage and restoring faith in the company’s commitment to data security.

Furthermore, it serves as a reminder for other companies about the importance of robust digital security systems to protect customer data.

Read Next

Massive Data Breach Exposes Americans’ Financial Details — Names, Card Numbers, PINs and More at Risk