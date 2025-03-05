Mark Cuban Once Shared A Powerful Yet Humbling Take On Work-Life Balance — Here Are 5 More Eye-Opening Statements From Jeff Bezos, Jamie Dimon And Elon Musk That Will Make You Rethink Your Life Priorities

In 2019, Mark Cuban answered business-related questions in a video, including one about work-life balance as an entrepreneur.

What Happened: Touching on how he manages his daily life, Cuban, in a video for Wired, shared how he manages work-life balance after becoming wealthy.

“It’s easy, I’m rich. I do whatever I want. If I wanna play with my kids, I play with my kids. If I travel, I jump on my plane.”

The billionaire, who once slept on the floor of a shared apartment and went seven years without a vacation, went on to say that balance looks different depending on where you are in life.

Early on, he worked multiple jobs, bartending at night while building his business during the day. That relentless grind led him to success, first selling MicroSolutions for $6 million in 1990, then co-founding Broadcast.com, which Yahoo acquired for $5.7 billion in 1999.

Today, Cuban is worth nearly $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

But Cuban's take on work-life balance isn't the only one out there. Here's what five other influential figures had to say about it—statements that have sparked both agreement and controversy.

Elon Musk: The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has long advocated for extreme work hours, saying that those who want to achieve greatness should expect to put in 80 to 100 hours per week. In 2018, he tweeted, “There are way easier places to work, but nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week.”

Jeff Bezos: The Amazon founder has rejected the idea of balancing work and personal life as a trade-off. Instead, he preached work-life harmony, where the two aspects should fuel each other. Critics argue that this mindset can pressure employees into being always on, making it harder to disconnect.

Jack Ma: The co-founder of Alibaba, faced backlash after endorsing China's grueling 996 work culture—9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. “Being able to work 996 is a huge blessing,” Ma once said, sparking outrage over labor exploitation concerns.

Jamie Dimon: JPMorgan Chase CEO made waves with his stance that maintaining a work-life balance is a personal responsibility, not the company's. He stated, “It is your job to take care of your mind, your body, your spirit, your soul, your friends, your family, your health, your job. It’s not our job.” Supporters found his message empowering, while critics argued that companies also have to prevent employee burnout.

Tim Cook: Apple CEO once debunked the romanticized idea that passion eliminates the concept of work. “There is a saying that if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life. At Apple, I learned that is a total crock,” Cook said in a 2019 commencement speech. Instead, he believes that when you love what you do, you work harder than ever—but it feels meaningful.

