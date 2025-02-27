Sam Altman Calls It 'Magic' As OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-4.5: 'Feels Like Talking To A Thoughtful Person To Me'

OpenAI has launched GPT-4.5, its largest and most advanced chat model to date, amid growing competition from rivals like xAI‘s Grok 3 and DeepSeek.

What Happened: The company is rolling out the model first to ChatGPT Pro subscribers paying $200 monthly, with plans to extend access to Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users over the coming weeks. This staggered approach reflects OpenAI’s strategy to manage ongoing GPU shortages and high demand.

The model was trained on Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Azure AI supercomputers and represents a significant shift toward scaling unsupervised learning.

Today we're releasing a research preview of GPT-4.5—our largest and best model for chat yet.



Rolling out now to all ChatGPT Pro users, followed by Plus and Team users next week, then Enterprise and Edu users the following week. pic.twitter.com/br5win5OEB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 27, 2025

“GPT-4.5 is ready!” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on X. “It is the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person to me. I have had several moments where I’ve sat back in my chair and been astonished at getting actually good advice from an AI.”

GPT-4.5 is ready!



good news: it is the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person to me. i have had several moments where i've sat back in my chair and been astonished at getting actually good advice from an AI.



bad news: it is a giant, expensive model. we… — Sam Altman (@sama) February 27, 2025

Altman acknowledged supply constraints affecting the rollout: “We really wanted to launch it to plus and pro at the same time, but we’ve been growing a lot and are out of GPUs. We will add tens of thousands of GPUs next week and roll it out to the plus tier then.”

According to OpenAI’s blog post, GPT-4.5 represents a significant advancement in scaling unsupervised learning, resulting in a broader knowledge base, improved intent understanding, and enhanced emotional intelligence. The model shows reduced hallucination rates compared to previous versions, with SimpleQA accuracy reaching 62.5% versus GPT-4’s 38.2%.

Why It Matters: Human testers preferred GPT-4.5 over GPT-4o in multiple categories, with the model winning 63.2% of professional queries and 56.8% of creative intelligence queries.

Unlike OpenAI’s reasoning-focused models like o1 and o3-mini, GPT-4.5 doesn’t incorporate “thinking before responding” capabilities. Instead, it focuses on text-based interactions without multimodal features like Voice Mode, video, and screensharing.

“This isn’t a reasoning model and won’t crush benchmarks,” Altman noted. “It’s a different kind of intelligence and there’s a magic to it I haven’t felt before.”

The model is available to developers through OpenAI’s API suite, though the company warned its compute-intensive nature makes it more expensive than GPT-4o.

