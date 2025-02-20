Google Takes Away Gemini From Main iOS App, Users Forced To Download Standalone AI Chatbot

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOG Google has decided to remove its AI assistant, Gemini, from the main app on iOS devices.

What Happened: The tech giant informed users via email, stating, “Gemini is no longer available in the Google app.” The email advised users to download the Gemini app from the App Store to continue using the AI assistant on iOS.

The Gemini toggle is being removed -> Google search app on iOS removing Gemini as it pushes users to full app https://t.co/UfCf6ZjyQp pic.twitter.com/8hb94iUkTc — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 19, 2025

As per media speculations, this appears to be a strategic move to encourage users to download the standalone Gemini app. However, the decision could limit Gemini’s reach, as the main Google app is widely used.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: Alphabet posted $96.5 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, marking a 12% annual rise. However, it narrowly missed Wall Street's $96.6 billion estimate.

During the earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about Google's vast reach, revealing that seven products, each with over two billion users, now feature Gemini.

He also highlighted Google's AI dominance, stating that its generative media models and Gemini lead industry benchmarks. Currently, over 4.4 million developers use Gemini models—twice as many as six months ago.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Alphabet’s Class A shares dipped 0.086% in after-hours trading, while Class C shares plunged 70.069%. On Wednesday's regular session, Class A shares closed up 0.82% at $185.27, and Class C shares gained 0.72% to $187.13, according to the data from Benzinga Pro.

