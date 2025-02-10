Who Is Really Using AI? Jeff Bezos-Backed Anthropic Did A Study And This Is What They Found

Jeff Bezos-backed Anthropic's Economic Index report on Monday showed that AI adoption is booming in software development and technical writing, while jobs requiring physical labor remain largely unaffected.

What Happened: The study analyzed millions of anonymized conversations on Claude.ai to understand how AI is used across different professions.

It found that software engineers and programmers dominate AI usage, with 37.2% of queries related to coding tasks like software modification, debugging, and network troubleshooting.

Roles in farming, fishing, and forestry barely register, accounting for just 0.1% of AI-related queries — although this development was unsurprising.

Other fields, such as office administration and education, also showed moderate AI usage, though far below that of computer-related jobs.

“AI use is more prevalent for tasks associated with mid-to-high wage occupations like computer programmers and data scientists, but is lower for both the lowest- and highest-paid roles,” the report noted.

Moreover, the study revealed that AI is more commonly used to augment work (57%) rather than automate it (43%). This means people leverage AI to enhance productivity rather than replace jobs outright.

Why It’s Important: In December 2024, a survey report by KPMG U.S. revealed that nearly one-third of workers acknowledge AI’s role in enhancing their skills, yet there remains a palpable fear of job displacement.

While 47% of workers believed AI could open new job opportunities, 28% expressed concern over potential job loss.

According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025, 41% of companies plan to reduce their workforce over the next five years as AI automates more tasks.

However, there's positive news too. While WEF predicts that 92 million jobs will vanish by 2030, it also says 170 million new jobs will emerge.

Technology, data, and AI are among the fastest-growing job sectors. Core economy roles like delivery drivers, caregivers, educators, and farmworkers will also see growth.

By 2030, in-demand skills will include both tech expertise and human-centered abilities like cognitive thinking and teamwork.

