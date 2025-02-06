Tesla On Hiring Spree As It Gears To Start Production Of Optimus Robots For Its Own Factories: 'My Team Is Turning Tesla Bot Into A Reality'

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA is looking to hire several engineers and manufacturing technicians as it seeks to ramp up production of its humanoid robot nicknamed Optimus.

What Happened: Tesla’s careers page shows multiple openings ranging from production manager, manufacturing quality technician, manufacturing engineer, and more for the robot, mostly based out of California.

The process engineer position job listing says the hired individual will “identify and resolve key constraints to full-scale production while leading cross-functional implementation of complex assembly processes to production.”

“My team is turning Tesla Bot into a reality! We’re building Tesla Bot in our Fremont Factory in California and we’re looking for engineers up for the challenge of getting this product ramped up for high volume production,” Karissa Thein, Senior Sourcer at Tesla, said in a post on Linkedin.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said late last month that the company intends to make several thousand units of its Optimus humanoid robot this year for deployment in its factory which will inform the next version of the robot slated for launch next year and likely to be sold to rival companies.

Musk said that the company will make a few thousand Optimus robots this year which will do chores at the Tesla factory by the end of the year which employees do not like to do. These robots will inform the production of the next version of the robot which will be launched mid-next year and be likely sold to other companies, the CEO said, while adding that there is a lack of certainty on the exact timing.

Talking about the price of the humanoid robot, Musk said that the robot's production cost will be below $20,000 once production touches a million units a year. However, the price of Optimus will be set by market demand, Musk said, while also stating that he expects demand will not be a problem even at a high price owing to the multiple use cases on the product.

"I think long-term Optimus has the potential to be north of $10 trillion in revenue. Like, it's real bananas," Musk then said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock