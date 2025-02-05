Tesla Rival Figure AI Ends Collaboration With OpenAI After 'Major Breakthrough,' Says It Will Show 'Something No One Has Ever Seen On A Humanoid' In Next 30 Days

Robotics company Figure AI is leaving its collaboration agreement with OpenAI following a ‘major breakthrough’ on its in-house robot AI, the company’s CEO Brett Adcock said in a social media post on Tuesday.

What Happened: “We’re excited to show you in the next 30 days something no one has ever seen on a humanoid,” the founder said, without providing more details.

Figure AI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a comment.

OpenAI and Figure announced a partnership in February last year to develop AI models for humanoid robots. The ChatGPT parent company is also an investor in the robotics company.

Figure AI was launched in 2022 with the aim of developing humanoids to address labor shortages and reduce the number of workers in unsafe jobs. In August, the company unveiled Figure 02, weighing 70 kg and 5’6 tall.

The company then said the robot will have a five-hour runtime and be capable of speech-to-speech conversation with humans, thanks to custom AI models trained in partnership with OpenAI.

Why It Matters: The Figure founder’s announcement is in line with Tesla’s approach. The EV giant is also developing a humanoid robot nicknamed Optimus which is being trained with the company’s in-house AI.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said late last month that the company intends to make several thousand units of its Optimus humanoid robot this year for deployment in its factory which will inform the next version of the robot slated for launch next year and likely to be sold to rival companies.

Photo courtesy: Figure AI