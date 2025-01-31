Tesla Marks White Interiors On Launch Series Of Refreshed Model Y As Sold Out Before Deliveries Begin

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has marked the option for white interiors as sold out on its launch series of the refreshed Model Y vehicle in the U.S., even before deliveries have commenced.

What Happened: Tesla launched the refreshed Model Y in the U.S. earlier this month. Deliveries of the launch series of the long-range all-wheel drive variant of the refreshed vehicle, priced at $59,990, are slated to start in March.

Launch series refers to a limited edition of the vehicle with exclusive badging and more that the company intends to make to celebrate the start of production.

However, the option for customizing the Launch series vehicle with white interiors is already marked as sold out on Tesla’s U.S. website. Customers now have only the option to opt for an all-black five-seat interior.

As for exterior paint options, the company has listed just quicksilver, ultra red, pearl white multi-coat, and stealth grey in the U.S. In China, however, the company has also listed an option for glacier blue exterior paint on the vehicle.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that all of the company's many factories will start producing the new Model Y vehicle starting in February but will lose production in the days of retooling factory.

The CEO also warned that margins will be impacted due to idle capacity and other ramp-related costs. However, these challenges will be overcome once production is ramped, he said.

While in the U.S., the refreshed vehicle is listed alongside older versions of the vehicle, in China, it replaced the older version. In both geographies, deliveries are slated to start in March.

Model Y is manufactured at Tesla's factory in California, as well as its gigafactories in Shanghai, Berlin, and Texas.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image via Tesla