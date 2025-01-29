Takeoffs, Landings Halted At Reagan Washington National Airport After Jet Falls In Potomac River

A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while it was nearing the runway at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) around 9 p.m. local time, The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday, placing a pause on all takeoffs and landings from the airport.

What Happened: The plane fell in the Potomac River near the airport after the crash, Washington DC’s Fire and Emergency Department said. Fireboats are on the scene, the department said, while adding that it will work together with the police department in a search and rescue operation.

There is no confirmed information on casualties at the time, the police department said. The Department also clarified that its helicopter was not involved in the incident and is currently assisting the rescue operations.

The FAA said that PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines AAL, and it had departed from Wichita, Kansas. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the accident, the agency added.

“All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield,” the airport said in a statement.

American Airlines said that it aware of the accident and will provide more information as it becomes available.

The airline also confirmed that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.

