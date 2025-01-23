GM Recalls Nearly 3,000 Chevrolet Equinox EVs Over Adaptive Cruise Control Glitch

General Motors Co. GM is recalling 2,890 model year 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV vehicles in the U.S. over concerns regarding its adaptive cruise control feature, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

What Happened: The recall involves only all-wheel-drive electric vehicles that are not equipped with Super Cruise, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

“An incorrect software calibration in the brake control module prevents the vehicle's adaptive cruise control feature from braking the vehicle as designed,” the regulator said while adding that the vehicle may not brake to slow or stop the vehicle when adaptive cruise control is engaged. This may increase the risk of a crash.

As for a solution, GM’s dealers will update the software calibration in the vehicles’ brake system control module. The correct software calibration will allow the adaptive cruise control feature to properly engage brakes.

Why It Matters: GM started deliveries of the Equinox EV in May 2024. In the second quarter, the company delivered only 1,013 units of the vehicle. However, in the third quarter, delivery numbers rose to 9,772 units and further to 18,089 in Q4. The Equinox EV accounted for 41% of the company's overall EV sales in the last quarter.

The SUV’s entry-level variant starts at about $35,000, lower than Tesla’s Model Y SUV or Ford’s Mustang Mach-E.

The Equinox EV was the 8th best-selling EV in the U.S. in 2024, with 28,874 units sold.

Photo courtesy: Chevrolet