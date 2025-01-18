Mark Zuckerberg Is Copying Elon Musk's Playbook Amid Donald Trump's Comeback, But Chamath Palihapitiya Thinks It Is Opportunistic

Chamath Palihapitiya weighed in on the actions of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk amid the political resurgence of Donald Trump.

Palihapitiya suggests that while Musk’s decisions were driven by ethical considerations, Zuckerberg’s moves appear to be opportunistic.

What Happened: Palihapitiya remarked that Musk’s actions were made during a time when they were unpopular, indicating a moral stance rather than a focus on financial gain.

"Now the winds are blowing in a different direction, and I do think it’s the value-maximizing function," Palihapitiya said.

In contrast, he described Zuckerberg’s recent decisions as opportunistic, suggesting they align with the current favorable political climate following Trump’s victory in early November.

"Now that those winds have changed, and it’s clear Trump won in early November, the decisions you make in January are more reflective of the new conditions on the field coming into the inauguration."

Palihapitiya’s comments highlight a perceived shift in strategy by Zuckerberg, who seems to be adapting to the evolving political environment.

On the other hand, he believes Musk's decisions are geared towards maximizing benefits for humanity as a whole, rather than the shareholders of his companies.

"I don't think any other CEO leads this way. I do think Mark's a good person… Elon is different, and it creates an expectation that maybe we'll get that from everybody else," Palihapitiya added.

Why It Matters: This commentary comes in the wake of recent developments where Musk urged Zuckerberg to release Meta’s content moderation communications with government officials.

This call for transparency followed Meta’s adoption of a Community Notes-like feature, which Musk supported.

The feature, however, will not apply to paid advertisements, leaving marketers puzzled about organic content risks.

Additionally, Mark Zuckerberg recently praised former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg amid criticism of Meta’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program.

In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg commended Sandberg for her contributions, despite reports suggesting he blamed her for the DEI program’s shortcomings.

These actions and statements reflect the complex dynamics at play as tech leaders navigate the shifting political and social landscape.

The contrasting approaches of Musk and Zuckerberg underscore the varied motivations and strategies employed by influential figures in the tech industry.

