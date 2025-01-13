Tesla Hikes Model 3, Y Prices In Canada By C$1000 After Announcing Price Increase In China

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has increased the price of all Model Y and Model 3 variants in Canada by C$1,000 (about $692).
What Happened: The Model Y now starts at C$60,990 ($48,485) in Canada for the base rear-wheel-drive variant and at C$69,990 for the more premium Performance variant.
|Model Y Variant
|New Starting Price (CAD)
|Older Starting Price (CAD)
|Rear-Wheel Drive
|60,990
|59,990
|All-Wheel Drive
|64,990
|63,990
|Performance
|69,990
|68,990
Tesla has likewise hiked the prices of all Model 3 variants in the country. The Model 3 now starts at C$55,990, up from C$54,990.
The Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant Model 3 now starts at C$60,990, while the Performance variant starts at C$70,990.
|Model 3 Variant
|New Starting Price (CAD)
|Older Starting Price (CAD)
|Rear-Wheel Drive
|55,990
|54,990
|All-Wheel Drive
|60,990
|59,990
|Performance
|70,990
|69,990
Why It Matters: Tesla’s price hikes are not limited to Canada.
Last week, the company hiked the price of all variants of the Model 3 in China by 3,600 yuan.
Tesla also launched a refreshed Model Y in China on Thursday. The refreshed vehicle starts at 263,500 yuan on Tesla’s China website, nearly 5.4% pricier than the older version of the vehicle which started at 249,900 yuan.
Photo courtesy: Tesla
