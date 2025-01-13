Tesla Hikes Model 3, Y Prices In Canada By C$1000 After Announcing Price Increase In China

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has increased the price of all Model Y and Model 3 variants in Canada by C$1,000 (about $692).

What Happened: The Model Y now starts at C$60,990 ($48,485) in Canada for the base rear-wheel-drive variant and at C$69,990 for the more premium Performance variant.

Model Y Variant New Starting Price (CAD) Older Starting Price (CAD) Rear-Wheel Drive 60,990 59,990 All-Wheel Drive 64,990 63,990 Performance 69,990 68,990 Source: Tesla

Tesla has likewise hiked the prices of all Model 3 variants in the country. The Model 3 now starts at C$55,990, up from C$54,990.

The Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant Model 3 now starts at C$60,990, while the Performance variant starts at C$70,990.

Model 3 Variant New Starting Price (CAD) Older Starting Price (CAD) Rear-Wheel Drive 55,990 54,990 All-Wheel Drive 60,990 59,990 Performance 70,990 69,990 Source: Tesla

Why It Matters: Tesla’s price hikes are not limited to Canada.

Last week, the company hiked the price of all variants of the Model 3 in China by 3,600 yuan.

Tesla also launched a refreshed Model Y in China on Thursday. The refreshed vehicle starts at 263,500 yuan on Tesla’s China website, nearly 5.4% pricier than the older version of the vehicle which started at 249,900 yuan.

Photo courtesy: Tesla