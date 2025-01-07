Jensen Huang Unveils $3000 'Personal AI Supercomputer' The Size Of A Small Book: 'It Runs The Entire Nvidia AI Stack'

On Monday, at CES 2025, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang introduced the company's $3,000 “personal AI supercomputer,” a compact, high-performance machine designed to run advanced AI models right from your desk.

What Happened: During his keynote speech at the CES conference in Las Vegas, Huang announced the launch of Digits, a desktop-sized personal AI supercomputer that will be available in May 2025.

Price starting at $3,000, Digits is powered by Nvidia’s proprietary GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip which is specifically designed to accelerate the computations required for AI workloads.

Announcing NVIDIA Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer that's powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Superchip and based on #NVIDIAGraceBlackwell architecture. https://t.co/KTemx5PYND



Preconfigured with the NVIDIA AI software stack, developers, researchers, data scientists and… pic.twitter.com/h6GRSMxHGp — NVIDIA (@nvidia) January 7, 2025

The system is compact, about the size of a small book, yet packed with impressive specs — 128GB of unified memory and up to 4TB of NVMe storage, offering immense processing power.

With this setup, Digits can handle a single AI model of up to 200 billion parameters, which would typically require cloud services like AWS or custom-built data centers.

"It runs the entire Nvidia AI stack," Huang said during his keynote, adding, "All of Nvidia's software runs on this, DGX cloud runs on this.

This ability will allow anyone with the system to run some of the most sophisticated models currently available without relying on cloud resources.

Why It’s Important: During his CES 2025 keynote, Huang also introduced the new RTX 5000 GPU series, laptops featuring the RTX 50-series, and the Grace Blackwell NVLink 72 system.

Huang also announced that Toyota will base its next-generation vehicles on Nvidia Drive AGX Orin, using the safety-certified Nvidia DriveOS operating system to deliver advanced assistance features.

Industry experts and Wall Street analysts have shared varied opinions on Nvidia's ambitious tech roadmap presented at CES 2025, with mixed reactions focusing especially on its AI and autonomous driving projects.

Price Action: Nvidia’s stock rose by 3.43% on Monday, closing at $149.43. During the pre-market session on Tuesday, it saw a further increase of 1.12%, reaching $151.1. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 9.93%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

