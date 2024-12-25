OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Crowdsources 2025 Goals — Sora Upgrades Top User Wishlist

On Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman turned to the users to gather their suggestions on the company’s future projects and improvements for 2025.

What Happened: Altman’s query on X, formerly Twitter elicited a variety of responses.

While many of the suggestions were geared toward refining existing models, one recurring request stood out: significant upgrades to OpenAI's Sora video model.

Previously, tech YouTuber, Marques Brownlee also reviewed that Google's Veo 2 AI video generator, owned by Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOG surpasses OpenAI's Sora model.

In response to users, Altman has assured that many improvements to Sora are on the way.

Other highly requested features included a stronger 4o replacement, seamless integrations of GPT, reasoning models, and Sora into ChatGPT, and improvements in context length and knowledge updates.

Family accounts with parental controls also made the list, with one user suggesting the ability to create accounts for their children with certain restrictions. Altman responded favorably to this idea, acknowledging the need for a “grown-up mode.”

what would you like openai to build/fix in 2025? — Sam Altman (@sama) December 25, 2024

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, under the “12 Days of OpenAI” event, the ChatGPT-maker made significant announcements.

The AI startup unveiled its next-generation reasoning model, o3, as the successor to o1, launched the ChatGPT Search engine for all users, and rolled out a $200/month ChatGPT Pro subscription, among other things.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Microsoft Corporation is planning to reduce its dependence on OpenAI despite having invested nearly $14 billion in the company.

