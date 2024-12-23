This AI Artist Generates $5M Through Digital Art Auctions

In a groundbreaking development, Botto, an AI-powered artist, has successfully generated over $5 million through the auction of its digital artworks since 2021. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the intersection of technology and art.

What Happened: Botto, a “decentralized autonomous artist,” has been making waves in the art world. Developed by software collective ElevenYellow and German artist Mario Klingemann, Botto creates images based on algorithmic prompts, initially using random words and symbols. Each week, it generates approximately 70,000 images, presenting 350 to the BottoDAO community for voting, CNBC reported on Monday.

The BottoDAO, comprising around 5,000 members, selects one image weekly to be sold on the SuperRare NFT platform. Voting is free, but purchasing Botto tokens grants additional voting points, increasing influence on Botto’s creative output. Half of the auction proceeds are shared among voters, while the rest funds Botto’s operations. Notably, Botto’s value has soared, with two early images fetching $276,000 at a recent Sotheby’s auction, despite initial reserve prices of $13,000 to $15,000.

Klingemann predicts that AI will soon surpass human creativity in art, with Botto’s success challenging traditional notions of authorship and emphasizing the collaborative nature of art creation.

Why It Matters: The rise of AI-generated art has sparked significant debate within the art community. In February, a lawsuit highlighted concerns over the unauthorized use of copyrighted works by AI art generator companies, including Midjourney and Stability AI. This legal battle underscores the need for regulation in the rapidly evolving AI-generated art space.

Additionally, artists have taken measures to protect their work from unauthorized AI usage. In January 2024, a tool called Nightshade was introduced, employing “data poisoning” to make copyrighted images irreproducible by AI image generators. This development highlights the ongoing tension between technological innovation and artistic integrity.

