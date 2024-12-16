Tesla Says Cybertruck Drivers Can Now Get Max Charging Rate Of Up To 325 kW On Select V4 Supercharger Posts

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Friday that the Cybertruck can now charge up to 325 kW on select V4 supercharger posts, making the charging process faster for its owners.

What Happened: “Rollout in progress,” the company wrote on social media platform X.

Cybertruck customers can charge up to 325 kW at Lebec or Santa Ynez in California, Melissa in Texas, and Harrison in New York, among others. More locations will be added in the future, the company said.

@cybertruck can now charge up to 325kW on select V4 Supercharger posts. Rollout in progress. — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) December 14, 2024

While V4 supercharging posts are capable of charging up to 500 kW on the V4 cabinet, they can charge only up to 325 kW on existing V3 cabinets, Max de Zegher, Tesla's Director of Charging, North America, said. The first charging sites with V4 Cabinets are expected to open in 2025.

Tesla superchargers currently have a maximum charging rate of only 250 kW. However, the company is running a trial and trying to increase it on certain superchargers, Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said in August.

Why It Matters: As of the end of the third quarter, Tesla had 6,706 supercharger stations around the globe and 62,421 connectors.

During Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed rumors of the death of its supercharger network following a major layoff in April as "greatly exaggerated." Tesla will invest $500 million in expanding the network this year, Musk then said.

Tesla's company-wide layoffs in April impacted 500 members of the supercharging team and Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla's then Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure, left the company.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has less range as compared to certain of its other offerings such as the Model S all-wheel drive. The company is planning to start production of a range extender for the truck in mid-2025. The range extender is an alternate battery pack that can be fit into the truck bed.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy of Tesla