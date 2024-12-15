Marc Andreessen Praises OpenAI's Sora Video Model: 'We May Have Basically Just Solved The Fundamental Challenge Of Robotics'

Marc Andreessen has lauded OpenAI’s Sora video model, suggesting it may have resolved a significant challenge in robotics.

What Happened: In a conversation with Chris Williamson posted on YouTube on Sunday, Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, elaborated on Sora’s technology.

He said that the model’s capability to generate video from text prompts and create realistic video representations that pass the “sniff test” of human perception is “very magical.”

The Sora model is trained on extensive video data, yet it goes beyond simple 2D video generation, he stated, adding that it accurately simulates 3D reality, including lighting, reflections, and translucency, which are crucial for realistic video rendering.

See Also: Elon Musk Finds An Unlikely Ally In Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta In His Fight Against Sam Altman’s OpenAI

Andreessen believes this advancement in video modeling could solve the fundamental challenge of robotics: enabling robots to navigate the real world safely and effectively.

He stated that a comprehensive understanding of 3D physical reality, or a “world model,” is essential for robots to interact with their environment without errors.

"It [Sora model] actually understands 3D physical reality. The implication of that is that we may have basically just solved the fundamental challenge of robotics. The fundamental challenge of robotics is how do you get a physical robot to navigate the real world without screwing everything up," he stated.

"Up until now building a world model like that has been difficult or impossible and it now appears that that’s actually starting to work," Andreessen concluded.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: While Andreessen may have praised OpenAI's video model, he has long been at odds with the way the ChatGPT-parent operates.

Earlier this year, he was involved in a public debate with OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla over the security of open-source software, particularly in the context of Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI. Andreessen argued that open-source software is secure due to its transparency.

In September, Andreessen Horowitz invested $1 billion in Safe Superintelligence (SSI), an AI startup co-founded by Ilya Sutskever. Sutskever, who also co-founded OpenAI, left ChatGPT-maker earlier this year.

Last month, Andreessen also commented on the plateauing of AI capabilities during a podcast discussion, underscoring the importance of breakthroughs like Sora in pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia