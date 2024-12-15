Weekend Round-Up: Elon Musk's Spacex, Tesla's New Model, And More

This weekend was packed with exciting developments in the tech and automotive industries. From Elon Musk unveiling new advancements at SpaceX to Tesla Inc. gearing up for a new vehicle launch, there was no shortage of news. Meanwhile, General Motors made a strategic decision regarding its autonomous vehicle unit, and Lucid Motors announced impressive range estimates for its latest SUV.

Let’s dive into the details.

SpaceX’s Starship Gets a Makeover

Elon Musk revealed that the upcoming version of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft, set for its seventh test flight, boasts significant design enhancements. Musk highlighted that the new model is “lighter, easier to manufacture, and less susceptible to high heating.” These improvements are expected to enhance the spacecraft’s performance and manufacturability.

Tesla’s Affordable Model Q

Tesla Inc. is reportedly set to launch a new vehicle, the Model Q, in the first half of 2025. Priced below $30,000 after subsidies, the Model Q is expected to be a more affordable option for consumers. According to a report from Global China EV, the vehicle codenamed “Redwood,” will be built on Tesla’s latest platform and will be 15% smaller than the Model 3, with manufacturing costs significantly reduced.

GM’s Cruise Strategy Shift

General Motors announced it will cease funding for its Cruise robotaxi development, opting instead to integrate the unit into its technical teams. This decision, which has drawn criticism from Cruise co-founder Kyle Vogt, is part of GM’s strategy to focus on delivering superior driving experiences efficiently. The move comes as the robotaxi market becomes increasingly competitive.

Lucid’s Gravity SUV Range

Lucid Motors announced that its Gravity SUV has received an official EPA range estimate of up to 450 miles, surpassing the Tesla Model X’s range of 329 miles. However, the Gravity’s range is still less than the 512 miles offered by Lucid’s Air sedan. This new range estimate positions Gravity as a strong competitor in the electric SUV market.

BMW’s FSD Praise Retracted

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG initially praised Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system on social media, calling it “very impressive.” However, the post was removed shortly after, without any explanation. This unexpected retraction has dashed hopes of a potential licensing deal between the two automotive giants.

