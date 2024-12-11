Sam Altman's '12 Days Of OpenAI' Christmas Magic Gets Interrupted By Uninvited Outage — ChatGPT Parent Says 'Identified A Pathway To Recovery'

OpenAI’s widely-used ChatGPT service is experiencing a major disruption, leaving millions of users worldwide unable to access the platform.

What Happened: The outage on Wednesday has affected both free and premium users, including businesses that rely on OpenAI’s API.

Monitoring site DownDetector.com had recorded about 30,000 outage reports in the U.S.

See Also: Meta And YouTube Remove Accounts Of Luigi Mangione, But X Reinstates Profile: Elon Musk Says, ‘Happened Without My Knowledge’

According to OpenAI, the issue was identified in API, Sora, and ChatGPT, and efforts are underway to restore normal operations.

We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix.



Sorry and we'll keep you updated! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 12, 2024

At 8 PM ETC OpenAI updated saying, “We have identified a pathway to recovery and we are starting to see some traffic successfully return. Continuing to work to return service to normal.”

However, at the time of writing the issues still persisted, with no estimated resolution time provided yet.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The outage comes at a critical time for OpenAI, as the company is conducting its “12 Days of OpenAI” event, which began on Dec. 5.

Already, OpenAI has introduced a new subscription tier, ChatGPT Pro, priced at $200 per month, and Sora, an AI-powered video generation tool, among other things.

The ChatGPT Pro offers unlimited access to all models, including the advanced “o1” reasoning model,

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.