Marc Andreessen Emerges As Trump And Musk's Talent Scout For DOGE Cost Cutting Mission: Report

Venture capital powerhouse Marc Andreessen has emerged as a crucial figure in recruiting talent for President-elect Donald Trump‘s new Department of Government Efficiency.

What Happened: Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is actively involved in identifying and interviewing candidates for DOGE, which will be co-chaired by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, reported the Financial Times on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While holding no official position, Andreessen is leveraging his extensive network to attract high-level candidates to the initiative, which aims to cut annual $6.5 trillion in spending from the federal budget.

The billionaire venture capitalist has existing ties to Musk through significant investments in xAI and SpaceX, as well as backing Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of X (formerly Twitter). Andreessen’s involvement follows his surprising July endorsement of Trump, breaking with Silicon Valley’s traditionally Democratic leanings.

Andreessen Horowitz did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: Tim Cook Explains Why Apple Defied Steve Jobs’ Design Philosophy With the iPhone 16’s Camera Button, Touches On Retirement Plans: ‘I’ll Do It Until…’

Why It Matters: DOGE’s recruitment efforts became public in November when the department’s X account called for “super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries” willing to work extensive hours on cost reduction initiatives. The report indicates that Andreessen is focusing on senior-level recruitment rather than reviewing general applications.

Other notable tech figures reportedly involved in DOGE include former Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Travis Kalanick, Andreessen Horowitz’s general partner Sriram Krishnan, and private equity executive Antonio Gracias.

Andreessen’s role in DOGE comes amid his recent observations about artificial intelligence development plateauing due to data and computational limitations, adding another dimension to the initiative’s potential focus on technological solutions for government efficiency.

Read Next:

Marc Andreessen Elon Musk | Photos courtesy: Wikimedia and Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.