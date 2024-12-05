Sam Altman Teases '12 Days Of OpenAI' Christmas Magic — Users Predict Unveiling Of Sora, o1 Reasoning Model And More

On Wednesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a special event titled “12 Days of OpenAI.”

What Happened: Starting Dec. 5, ChatGPT-maker will reveal a new model or feature every weekday for two weeks, posted Altman on X, formerly Twitter.

Social media users predict the unveiling of the AI video generator Sora, the complete version of the "o1" reasoning model, and better control over ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice feature.

"Each weekday, we will have a livestream with a launch or demo, some big ones and some stocking stuffers," he stated wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas.”

🎄🎅starting tomorrow at 10 am pacific, we are doing 12 days of openai.



each weekday, we will have a livestream with a launch or demo, some big ones and some stocking stuffers.



we've got some great stuff to share, hope you enjoy! merry christmas. — Sam Altman (@sama) December 4, 2024

Why It Matters: On the same day, OpenAI released new data stating ChatGPT now boasts 300 million weekly active users, with 1 billion user messages sent daily.

Fresh numbers shared by @sama earlier today:



300M weekly active ChatGPT users



1B user messages sent on ChatGPT every day



1.3M devs have built on OpenAI in the US — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) December 4, 2024

The latest announcement comes on the heels of a funding round that valued the company at $157 billion.

The anticipated release of the Sora video model has already stirred controversy after a group of beta testers leaked the model, accusing OpenAI of exploiting artists.

OpenAI is also reportedly planning to launch a new AI agent, codenamed “Operator” in January.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.