Sam Altman Teases '12 Days Of OpenAI' Christmas Magic — Users Predict Unveiling Of Sora, o1 Reasoning Model And More

On Wednesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a special event titled “12 Days of OpenAI.”
What Happened: Starting Dec. 5, ChatGPT-maker will reveal a new model or feature every weekday for two weeks, posted Altman on X, formerly Twitter.
Social media users predict the unveiling of the AI video generator Sora, the complete version of the "o1" reasoning model, and better control over ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice feature.
"Each weekday, we will have a livestream with a launch or demo, some big ones and some stocking stuffers," he stated wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas.”
Why It Matters: On the same day, OpenAI released new data stating ChatGPT now boasts 300 million weekly active users, with 1 billion user messages sent daily.
The latest announcement comes on the heels of a funding round that valued the company at $157 billion.
The anticipated release of the Sora video model has already stirred controversy after a group of beta testers leaked the model, accusing OpenAI of exploiting artists.
OpenAI is also reportedly planning to launch a new AI agent, codenamed “Operator” in January.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
