Features Delay In iOS 19, Tim Cook's Trump Strategy, And Airpods Pro 2's Hearing Aid Feature: This Week In Appleverse

As we wrap up another eventful week, it’s clear that Apple Inc. AAPL has been making significant waves in the tech world. From potential delays in key iOS 19 features to the company’s Black Friday deals, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive into the top five stories that have kept Apple in the headlines.

Apple’s iOS 19 Features May See Delays

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is shifting its software update strategy. Instead of bundling new features into annual iOS releases, the tech giant is reportedly opting for staggered rollouts. This means that several features initially set for release in the latter half of 2025 may now be delayed.

No Major Updates for AirPods Max Headphones

Apple’s premium AirPods Max headphones may not see significant updates in the near future, as per Mark Gurman. The $550 device occupies a unique position – it’s not successful enough to warrant substantial R&D investment, yet it’s not underperforming enough to discontinue.

Tim Cook’s Trump Strategy

Apple CEO Tim Cook‘s approach to building a relationship with Donald Trump during his presidency reportedly gave Cupertino unique advantages over competitors. Cook often bypassed lobbyists and government relations executives, opting instead for one-on-one meetings and phone calls with Trump.

Apple’s 2024 Black Friday Deals

Apple’s Black Friday 2024 promotion offered customers gift cards with the purchase of eligible products instead of direct discounts. The deals included gift cards ranging from $25 to $200, depending on the product.

Elon Musk Praises AirPods Pro 2’s Hearing Aid Feature

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk endorsed Apple’s latest health technology innovation – the AirPods Pro 2’s new hearing aid capabilities. This development comes as Apple transforms its popular wireless earbuds into clinical-grade hearing assistance devices.

