Tesla's Optimus Bot Gets New Hands As Neuralink's FDA-Approved BCI Trials Begin

Tesla Inc. TSLA has introduced a major enhancement to its humanoid robot, Optimus, featuring new hands.

What Happened: This announcement aligns with Neuralink‘s recent FDA approval for its CONVOY Study. This trial will let Neuralink test its Brain-to-Computer (BCI) implant with assistive robotic arms – such as those of the Optimus bot.

This development follows Neuralink’s announcement of FDA approval for its CONVOY study, which will test the Brain-to-Computer-interface (BCI) N1 Implant with assistive robotic arms.

During a Neuralink update in July, Musk suggested that Optimus limbs could potentially work alongside the N1 implant. Neuralink also plans to allow participants to enroll in both the CONVOY and PRIME studies, the latter having already enabled two patients to control devices with their minds.

We're excited to announce the approval and launch of a new feasibility trial to extend BCI control using the N1 Implant to an investigational assistive robotic arm.



This is an important first step towards restoring not only digital freedom, but also physical freedom. More info… — Neuralink (@neuralink) November 25, 2024

The latest update from Tesla Optimus humorously stated, “Got a new hand for Black Friday,” showcasing the robot’s capability to catch a tennis ball with its upgraded hand.

Got a new hand for Black Friday pic.twitter.com/x3gQrsbYAQ — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) November 28, 2024

In May, CEO Elon Musk indicated plans to enhance Optimus’ hands to achieve 22 degrees of freedom, nearing the 27 degrees found in human hands.

Why It Matters: The unveiling of the new hand upgrade for Tesla’s Optimus robot comes at a time when the company is making strides in autonomous navigation and interaction capabilities.

In October, Tesla showcased Optimus’ ability to autonomously navigate a factory, avoid obstacles, and interact with humans by handing over snacks and drinks upon request.

Moreover, Musk recently acknowledged the challenges in refining Optimus’ design for easier manufacturing and establishing a complex supply chain for mass production. Despite these hurdles, Musk remains optimistic about the long-term economic potential of humanoid robots driven by artificial general intelligence.

In a related development, Tesla is actively seeking top talent to enhance software for the teleoperation of its robotaxis and Optimus robots. This initiative aims to develop low-latency, reliable data streaming solutions for real-world applications.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed at $332.89 on Wednesday, down 1.6% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock increased slightly by 0.5%. Year to date, Tesla's stock has gained 34%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Analysts have a consensus rating of "Neutral" on the Tesla stock, according to Benzinga Pro data. The highest price target is $400, while the consensus price target is 232.20, implying a 30% downside.

