Elon Musk's Neuralink To Launch New Feasibility Trial With Brain Implant And Robotic Arm

Elon Musk‘s company, Neuralink, is set to initiate a new feasibility trial involving its innovative brain implant technology and a robotic arm. This trial aims to explore the safety and effectiveness of Neuralink’s wireless brain-computer interface and surgical robot.

What Happened: The study, named PRIME, will focus on patients with quadriplegia, enabling them to control external devices through thought, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Neuralink plans to enroll participants from its ongoing PRIME trial into this feasibility study, as mentioned in a post on social media platform X.

Recently, Neuralink received approval from Health Canada to conduct a trial of its device in Canada. Canadian neurosurgeons, in collaboration with Neuralink, have been authorized to recruit six patients with paralysis for the study. In the U.S., Neuralink has already implanted the device in two patients, allowing one to engage in activities such as playing video games and browsing the internet.

The company reports that the device is functioning well in the second patient, who is using it to play video games and learn 3D design. The U.S. FDA and Neuralink have not yet provided further details on the feasibility study.

Why It Matters: The potential of Neuralink’s brain chip technology to transform lives has been a topic of interest since Musk first introduced the concept. As reported in July, Musk envisioned the brain chip offering superhuman abilities, akin to characters from science fiction like Geordi La Forge from Star Trek. The company, founded in 2016, aims to revolutionize the way humans interact with technology and address neurological disorders through brain-computer interfaces (BCIs).

The initial human trials began earlier this year with Noland Arbaugh, a 30-year-old quadriplegic, who received the N1 Implant, allowing him to control a computer cursor with his thoughts.

