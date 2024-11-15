Tesla Offers 3 Months Of Free Supercharging, FSD Subscription For North American Buyers Till Year-End To Boost Deliveries

Tesla Inc TSLA is offering three months of free full self-driving (FSD) subscription and supercharging for customers who take delivery of a new inventory vehicle till the end of the year in North America in a bid to increase annual deliveries.

What Happened: Customers who take delivery of new inventory vehicles between Nov. 14 and Dec. 31 are eligible for the offer. The offer extends to Tesla’s entire lineup, including its latest offering- the Cybertruck.

Tesla recently added the Cybertruck to its inventory. Until then, potential customers had to customize their vehicles and await delivery instead of picking one from inventory.

The offer comes amidst Tesla’s efforts to boost its fourth-quarter delivery numbers. The company is also offering discounts on some inventory vehicles in the U.S. and offers in other offers in geographies including Europe.

Why It Matters: For the full year 2023, Tesla delivered 1,808,581 vehicles around the globe. To mark a growth over last year, the company has to deliver at least 514,926 vehicles in the three months through the end of December. Tesla has never managed to deliver over 500,000 EVs in a quarter to date, making this an ambitious target.

In the third quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 462,890 vehicles, up 6.4% year-over-year and up 4.3% quarter-over-quarter.

Deliveries fell 8.5% year-on-year in the first quarter and by 4.8% in the second quarter.

Price Action: Tesla shares declined 5.8% on Thursday to $311.18, and were down by 1.9% in premarket trading on Friday. Year-to-date, the Tesla stock has risen by 25.3%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Tesla