Satya Nadella Touts Microsoft's Latest AI Mission: Making NASA's Earth Data Speak Plain English

Microsoft Corporation MSFT and NASA have introduced an AI tool, Earth Copilot, to simplify the access and understanding of Earth’s scientific data.

What Happened: On Thursday, the tech behemoth and the space agency announced the AI chatbot that can respond to queries about our planet by referring to NASA’s vast data repository.

The tool is intended to “democratize” access to scientific data, making it more comprehensible for non-researchers.

Sharing the development on X, formerly Twitter, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said NASA's geospatial data offers insights on climate, air quality, and disasters, but its complexity makes it hard to navigate.

“With Earth Copilot, they’re making it easier than ever for anyone to access that data,” he stated.

See Also: Amazon’s AI Investment, Palantir’s Winning Strategy, Meta’s Bee Problem, And Palantir’s ‘Eye-Popping’ Results: This Week In AI

At present, Earth Copilot is exclusively available to NASA scientists and researchers for evaluation of its capabilities.

The subsequent step will be to consider its integration into NASA's Visualization, Exploration, and Data Analysis (VEDA)platform, which already provides access to some of the agency’s data.

NASA's repository of geospatial data contains key insights on everything from climate and air quality to urban planning and disaster response—but its scale and complexity make it difficult to parse. With Earth Copilot, they're making it easier than ever for anyone to access that… pic.twitter.com/8PcHTs8ymF — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 14, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of Microsoft’s first-quarter earnings report, where the company highlighted the transformative role of AI in changing work dynamics.

Microsoft reported revenue of $65.60 billion, a 16% year-over-year increase, surpassing the Street’s consensus estimate of $64.51 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The company’s AI business is set to hit a $10 billion revenue milestone in the second quarter, stated Nadella during the earnings call.

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed Thursday's session with a 0.40% increase, finishing at $426.89. However, in after-hours trading, the stock saw a slight decline, settling at $426.20 as of the latest update.

Photo by WEF on Flickr

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.