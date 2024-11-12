Anthropic CEO Says AI Similar To Human Intelligence Could Be Around The Corner: 'We'll Get There By 2026 Or 2027'

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, predicts AGI could become a reality by 2026 or 2027 but warns that external factors may delay progress.

What Happened: In a conversation with Lex Fridman released on Tuesday, Amodei delved into the future of AI and humanity, with a particular emphasis on AGI development.

He proposed that if the current pace of AI capabilities persists, AGI could be actualized within the next two to three years. Nonetheless, Amodei also warned that this timeline is not definitive.

He pointed out potential roadblocks such as data scarcity, the inability to scale clusters, and geopolitical issues that could affect the production of GPUs.

Despite these potential obstacles, Amodei remained hopeful about the future of AGI. He noted that the number of convincing reasons why AGI won’t materialize in the next few years is swiftly dwindling.

However, he stressed that these predictions are not scientific laws but empirical regularities. “I am going to bet in favor of them continuing, but I'm not certain of that,” he stated.

Why It Matters: The prediction by Amodei aligns with the views of other industry leaders. Previously, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted that AGI could arrive as early as 2025.

Altman made the prediction in an interview with Y Combinator, stating that it has now become an engineering challenge.

Earlier in May, Altman expressed a firm commitment to AGI development, regardless of the financial cost. “Whether we burn $500 million, $5 billion, or $50 billion a year, I don’t care,” he stated at the time.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) lacks a universally accepted definition. While one common definition suggests AGI should be as capable as humans across all areas, other perspectives add layers to this concept, according to Tom’s Guide.

Some definitions of AGI also highlight the ability to learn, adapt, and perform tasks in ways that resemble human intelligence, going beyond simple knowledge processing.

This would require AGI to generate output independently, extending beyond its initial training data.

