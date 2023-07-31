Google's Assistant To Undergo Significant Overhaul, Embracing Generative AI

In a strategic pivot, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL is preparing to transform its Assistant by employing generative AI technologies, similar to those behind ChatGPT and Google's Bard chatbot.

Alphabet Incorporates Generative AI In Google Assistant Overhaul

This change, disclosed in an internal email, will modify how the Assistant functions for end-users, developers, and Google's staff, Axios reports. The tech giant intends to concurrently support the novel and current methodologies.

The reimagining of the Assistant has already kicked off, beginning with the mobile variant of the product, according to Axios.

Team Restructuring And Job Cuts Amidst Google's Strategic Pivot

As part of this shift, Google is reorganizing the teams responsible for Assistant, leading to a minor number of job cuts. This action will result in the removal of several positions from the thousands of staff members working on the Assistant.

Google's decision echoes similar initiatives by other industry leaders, including Amazon, which is developing an AI-driven reboot for Alexa, its established digital assistant. Both Google and Amazon started reducing their conventional digital assistant work last year.

Despite the organizational reshuffling and job reductions, Google maintains a strong commitment to the Assistant and is hopeful about its promising future. This sentiment was shared by the company's VP Peeyush Ranjan and product director Duke Dukellis in the internal email.

Project Tailwind: Google's Initiative Towards Personalized AI Services

As a testament to Google's dedication to AI, the company has initiated Project Tailwind, a program designed to offer users access to private and personalized AI. Users can input their data into Tailwind, which then produces a summary or conclusion based on this data. This could be especially beneficial for students who could input their notes, assignments, and other materials into Tailwind to generate a summary and conclusion. Users can register for early access on the Project Tailwind page.

