A Better Alternative To Chat GPT

A couple of weeks ago I received exclusive access to Google’s GOOGL Chat GPT alternative, Bard.

And I’ll be honest…

It’s much better than GPT-4.

Like I said, Bard has some MASSIVE upgrades over Chat GPT.

Here’s what makes this AI bot special:

1. Current Data

Chat GPT needs to be fed huge data sets (think 570+ GB) just to generate responses.

But Google Bard?

Bard scrapes the internet every day via Google search for answers.

So while Chat GPT is limited to responses about data it’s aware of…

Google Bard can give you answers about topics in real-time.

2. Scale

Chat GPT not only learns from the data it collects from OpenAI (the creators), but it also learns from its users.

When you use Chat GPT, it’s collecting data to improve its responses.

The only problem?

Google Bard dwarfs Chat GPT when it comes to active users it can pull data from.

Chat GPT has over 100 million users, but Google Bard has over 1 billion.

3. Flaws

Chat GPT has some major flaws.

It’s always over capacity.

Plagiarizes answers.

Constantly flubs math problems.

And will blatantly spread misinformation.

Bard isn’t perfect either, but it doesn’t mislead you and make you think it’s an authority.

The disclaimers + Google’s resources help Bard improve its accuracy.

4. Entertainment

Chat GPT’s primary focus is generating text that is factually accurate (despite it’s struggles).

Bard does the same but in a more creative and entertaining way.

Bard doesn’t shy away from tougher questions.

When Chat GPT claims it’s not allowed to answer, Bard will answer anyway.

5. Responses

Because Chat GPT has a smaller data set and can’t process real-time information, it struggles to answer certain questions.

But Bard’s larger dataset and access to Google allows it to answer questions that would otherwise be impossible for Chat GPT to answer.

This allows it to keep its response consistent with search results, and just one of the many reasons why I prefer Bard over Chat GPT.