Tesla Surpasses 10,000 Supercharger Stalls Available in Europe As Demand Rises

As electric vehicle adoption increases, the need for charging also increases. While many people can charge at home, there are those that either can't charge at home or need additional fast charging for long-distance travel. And the Supercharger network is one of Tesla Inc's TSLA greatest advantages, allowing easy, fast, and ubiquitous charging all over the world.

As shared by Tesmanian, Tesla has surpassed 10,000 Supercharger stalls in Europe. And perhaps more impressively, 20% of these were added in 2022, showing an increasing ramp-up of charging infrastructure construction. In February 2021, Tesla's Supercharger factory started pumping out chargers in China.

This comes at a time when the chargers are needed for multiple reasons. First off, Gigafactory Berlin is increasing vehicle output, having just passed a run rate of 2,000 Model Ys produced per week. In addition to this, Tesla is slowly expanding its Supercharger availability to other EVs besides Tesla vehicles.

While this can result in increased profits per charge for Tesla, it will also put additional strain on the charging network.

Photo courtesy of Tesla