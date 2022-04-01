 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Opens A New Supercharger Station With A Unique New Record

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 12:22pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Opens A New Supercharger Station With A Unique New Record

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) largest Supercharger station in the world is located in Shanghai, China, and has 72 stalls. This means 72 Tesla vehicles can all plug in and charge simultaneously. But Tesla has just opened another Supercharger station with a different record-setting stat. 

As shared by Electrek, Tesla has opened the world's longest Supercharger station. In a partnership with a French supermarket company, Tesla has opened the 28-stall long V3 Supercharger. This means vehicles can charge up to a rate of 250kW, and sharing stalls will not slow charging rates, as it does at V2 Superchargers. 

While Tesla increased its Supercharger stalls by 35% last year, the company's vehicle sales were more than doubled. While most owners charge at home, charging during high traffic times such as holidays can be difficult, leaving drivers waiting in line to charge their vehicles.

Last year, Tesla opened a factory in China dedicated to Supercharger construction that will hopefully help the company catch up. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

'God, We Were Lucky': Ford CEO Shares Family Tidbit About Chris Farley And 'Tommy Boy'
'Venmo Meets Robinhood': How Staax Will Let You Pay Your Friends In Stocks And More
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 1, 2022: GameStop, Nvidia, AMC Entertainment And More
Tesla Supplier Looks To Invest $5B On EV Batteries, Supply Chain Software
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AT&T, Kosmos Energy And More
Cathie Wood-Backed Xpeng Beats Rivals Nio, Li Auto In March Deliveries, Records 148% Sequential Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: charging stations electric vehicles EVs V3 SuperchargerNews Global Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com