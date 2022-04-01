Tesla Opens A New Supercharger Station With A Unique New Record

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) largest Supercharger station in the world is located in Shanghai, China, and has 72 stalls. This means 72 Tesla vehicles can all plug in and charge simultaneously. But Tesla has just opened another Supercharger station with a different record-setting stat.

As shared by Electrek, Tesla has opened the world's longest Supercharger station. In a partnership with a French supermarket company, Tesla has opened the 28-stall long V3 Supercharger. This means vehicles can charge up to a rate of 250kW, and sharing stalls will not slow charging rates, as it does at V2 Superchargers.

While Tesla increased its Supercharger stalls by 35% last year, the company's vehicle sales were more than doubled. While most owners charge at home, charging during high traffic times such as holidays can be difficult, leaving drivers waiting in line to charge their vehicles.

Last year, Tesla opened a factory in China dedicated to Supercharger construction that will hopefully help the company catch up.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla