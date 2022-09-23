A Tesla Model Y Was In Flames, But Was It The Battery? Investigators Weigh In

In May 2022 a video was shared online that showed a Tesla Inc TSLA Model Y burning in the road. Stories surfaced that the car came to a stop and the owner was unable to use the door handle to get out and had to break the window to escape.

But even then, many were skeptical Tesla's battery was involved in the fire as it looked like the bottom of the car, where the battery is located, was not on fire, only the top area near the hood and windshield.

After an investigation shared by Drive Tesla Canada, Transport Canada revealed after two joint inspections by its own inspectors and contracted investigators, the fire was not caused by the Model Y's under-car, high-voltage battery pack.

The exact cause of the fire has still not been determined, but it has been confirmed the fire started in the top left vicinity of the vehicle near the left body control module. Transport Canada removed several components of interest and will continue its investigation in accordance with local investigators and Tesla.

While it is far rarer for a battery fire to happen compared to a gasoline fire, a battery fire seemed to catch the attention of the public much more.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla