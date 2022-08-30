At Gigafactory Texas, Tesla Inc TSLA is working hard to ramp up production of the Model Y and new 4680 battery pack. The company is also expected to produce the Tesla Semi and Cybertruck at this location in the near future.

What Happened: Tesla appeared to be getting ready for all of these new vehicles by stocking up 4680 battery packs. As shared by Teslarati, new spy shots at the factory show a large mass of 4680 structural battery packs at Gigafactory Texas.

This is Tesla's newest manufacturing technology, which integrates the battery into the structure of the car, thus saving on weight, costs and build complexity. The 4680 cells are being used in Texas-made Model Y vehicles (along with 2170 cells in some others), and will also be used in the Tesla Semi and Cybertruck.

Why It Matters: The large amount of 4680 structural packs is good news for Tesla. Ramping up the 4680 battery was assumed to be very difficult, and many doubted Tesla would be able to get enough produced in an efficient manner. Meanwhile, partners such as Panasonic are also working to make 4680 batteries for Tesla.

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.